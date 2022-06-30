Maria C. Stofflet, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was the loving wife of Russel S. Stofflet, Jr. with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in East Stroudsburg, Maria was the daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Farino) Presty.
She worked as a Merchandiser for 8 years before devoting herself to being a homemaker. She attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In her spare time, she loved to read.
In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her sons, Russell S. Stofflet III and David J. Stofflet; and her grandchildren; Joseph, Mary, Elizabeth, John, Clare, and Theresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 601 E Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church at 10:30 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
