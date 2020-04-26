Marguerite Sweigart, 94, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Thurs., April 23, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Schoeneck, she was a daughter of the late Raymond & Lizzie (Hollenbach) Wenrich and the loving wife of the late Leon H. Sweigart until his passing in 1996.
Marguerite had worked at C&B Trimming in Reamstown & Redcay's Hat Factory in Adamstown. She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Reading. She enjoyed quilting & embroidery. Her made-from-scratch cooking was everyone's favorite. Most of all Marguerite loved caring for her entire family.
Marguerite is survived by five children: Lavern L. Sweigart (Linda) of Adamstown, Dale L. Sweigart of Reading, Phyllis J. Keener (Ronald) of Reinholds, Dennis E. Sweigart (Maria) of Wyomissing Hills, & Gail E. Orbach (Thomas) of Sinking Spring; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Vera Zeller of Hamilton, Oh. In addition to her husband, Marguerite was predeceased by three brothers, Franklin Wenrich, Chester Wenrich, & Leroy Wenrich.
Services are private with her final resting place in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Comm., 3026 Mt. Hope Home Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. www.goodfuneral.com
