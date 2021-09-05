Marguerite R. "Reety" Barnett, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her home in New Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Barnett, sharing 47 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1992. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late John and Adeline (Doulin) Reese.
Marguerite started her career by working at RCA in Lancaster, and to help with the war effort she regularly rode with others to ration gasoline usage. She then married and devoted her life to caring for her husband, eight children, and her home.
Every year Marguerite would raise a vegetable garden and can and freeze her produce for the off-season. She enjoyed the simple things in life and was always appreciative when she received flowers. Early in their marriage she and Robert were baptized at Nottingham Baptist Church and were members there. Marguerite was all about her family, taking an interest in them and caring for them.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Frank) Smith, Gail (Doug) Gibson, and Sharon Barnett; sons, James (Sandy), Greg (Dawn), and Ted (Kathy); a sister, Doris Berberian; son-in-law, Donald Eckman; daughter-in-law, Shirley Barnett; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Faye Eckman, son, Robert Barnett, sister, Bonita Huss, and brothers, Frank, Glenn, and Gene Reese.
A Committal Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marguerite's memory to the UDS Foundation in Lancaster (make checks payable to UDS Foundation and mail to Larry Aubrey, UDS Foundation, 2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601, online at https://udservices.org/give), or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, online at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial.
