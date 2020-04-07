Marguerite "Margot" De Coster - Parmentier of Erps-Kwerps, Belgium passed away on April 4, 2020 in Lancaster, PA at the age of 69. She was born in Kortrijk, Belgium on April 6, 1950, and is survived by her husband Alfons De Coster, to whom she was happily married for 46 years. She will be missed deeply by her husband, her family, and many friends, but they are comforted by knowing that she is at home in heaven in the presence of Jesus Christ.
Margot welcomed many children into her home through her in-home daycare center, and was like a second mom to many of them. She enjoyed serving the people around her and was always ready with a word of advice or encouragement. Many have enjoyed a good cup of coffee and great conversation at her kitchen table. She loved hosting people in her home, and always welcomed them with a smile and a great sense of humor.
She loved deeply and was passionate about caring for her children and grandchildren. Cooking one of her many delicious meals for them and her husband was something that she loved to do.
After their retirement in 2008, Margot and her husband spent 5 to 6 months per year visiting their grandchildren in New Holland, PA and consider that as a second home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 children, Sofie, married to Christian Smucker, Jr., of New Holland, PA; Kristof De Coster, of Belgium; and Marjan De Coster, of Belgium, and 4 grandchildren, Josiah, Christian, Elisha, and Lukas Smucker, all of New Holland, PA.
Because of the current quarantine, there will be no public memorial at this time. Interment will be on Tuesday, April 7 at Petra Memorial Park in New Holland, PA, the hometown of her beloved grandchildren. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to post online condolences at www.groffeckenroth.com
