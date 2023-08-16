Marguerite (Margo) Reverdy Snyder died on August 8, 2023, at 92 years of age after living independently at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA.
She was born January 14, 1931 to Alma Geuther Reverdy and Alfred Reverdy of Ambler, PA. She graduated from Ambler High School in 1949, attended the University of Pennsylvania and Katherine Gibbs School in New York, where she met her future husband.
She was married 60 years to Gary Lawson Snyder (USNA Ret.) who passed away in March 2018. Her two sons Gary and Glenn preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Marguerite Snyder Patzer and husband William of Johns Creek, GA, and her daughter-in-law Betsy Snyder of Fairfax, VA. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She and her husband were "happy campers" throughout their marriage. After selling their small farm in Chester County, PA, they traveled full time in their RV throughout North America for ten years, including trips to Alaska and Mexico before settling in Lancaster.
She was a member of Coventryville Methodist Church for 35 years before joining Boehm's Methodist Church in Willow Street, PA. She had deep faith, knowing that only through Jesus can one have a personal relationship with God, and wanted others to have the same.
For 21 years she owned Coventry Interiors in Pottstown, PA. She was an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers her entire life. She was an enthusiastic collector of coins, minerals and especially stamps. Always very active, she enjoyed riding horses, raising collies and especially ballroom dancing. She also was a voracious reader of nonfiction and numerous newspapers daily.
A celebration of life will be held at Boehm's United Methodist Church on August 17 at 12 Noon followed by a reception.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Clinic for Special Children, 717-687-9407, or Water Street Mission, 717-393-7709.
A living tribute »