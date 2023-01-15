Marguerite L. Eckerl Boudreaux (Margie) left this world on January 3, 2023. She was born in Baltimore and lived a long life of 94 years with 63 of them in Washington County.
Margie was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Boonsboro. She participated in many ways from sewing altar cloths to opening the Church each week for Sunday Mass. Margie especially enjoyed activities with and the camaraderie of the Catholic Daughters.
Margie loved her kitchen and all it had to offer. She had a green thumb and could coax life out of any plant. She was an avid reader with a penchant for Jane Austen and anything about Jackie Kennedy. She loved sports from ballet and swimming to football and baseball. She was a loyal fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.
Margie was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Sidney J. Boudreaux, Jr. in 1994 and her daughter, Amy Boudreaux in 2007. She leaves behind four daughters: Suzanne Boudreaux of Millersville, PA; Claudette Boudreaux (Larry Daulbaugh) of Frederick, MD; Lelia Boudreaux of Hagerstown, MD; Nicole Boudreaux of Hagerstown, MD; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10-12 p.m. at Bast-Stouffer Funeral Home on 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Interment will be private. The family requests that you extend random acts of kindness to others in memory of Marguerite.
A living tribute »