Marguerite Keller Walters, 102

Marguerite Keller Walters of Lancaster died peacefully at her residence at the Mennonite Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was 102 years old. Marguerite was the wife of the late LTC Harry G. Walters, Jr. for 67 years.
Born in Mount Joy on October 10, 1918, she was the daughter of Clayton B. and Alma B. Keller. Marguerite is survived by her son, Harry G. Walters, III, married to Gail Schatz of Moss Beach, CA and her daughter Marguerite Elaine Dibner, married to Mark Dibner of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are her grandsons Joshua Walters and Ned Dibner, and her granddaughter-in-law, Kaitlinn Dibner.
Marguerite grew up in Mount Joy. A 1936 graduate of the former Mount Joy High School, she also attended Temple University where she was a graduate of the Shoemaker School of Speech and Drama, class of 1939.
Marguerite was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church of Mount Joy for over 90 years. A supportive and loving wife of a career U.S. Army soldier, Marguerite enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, fishing, and was the best marksman in the family. A great cook and hostess, Marguerite was revered by her family and friends as being modest, independent and ready to enjoy life, occasionally with a glass of champagne.
A graveside funeral service honoring Marguerite's life will be held at the Mount Joy Cemetery, Terrace Road, Mount Joy on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Water Street Mission, Lancaster, PA, St. Mark's U.M. Church, Mount Joy, PA, or the charity of your choice.