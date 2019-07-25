Marguerite H. Wiggins, formerly of New Providence, PA, went to be with her Lord June 22, 2019, at her home in Midlothian, TX, where she lived with her youngest daughter, Norine Carnevale. She was just three weeks short of her 101st birthday on July 15.
Marguerite was the daughter of the late Ada and Abijah Huber of Lime Valley, PA, and the last of her 5 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters: Elaine, married to Rev Dennis Bauder, of Kingston, MA; Norine, married to George Carnevale, of Midlothian, TX. She has 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Marguerite was married to the late Clyde J. Wiggins, and together they owned and operated the Wiggins' General Store of New Providence, PA, for 34 years, serving the community in various ways. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1995. In 1999, they moved to Dallas, TX, to reside with their daughter, Norine and her family. Clyde passed in 2004 and is buried in the National Veterans Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Marguerite enjoyed sewing, reading, playing the piano, and serving her community and church family in various roles over the years. Her last act of service was to donate her body for education and research through The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Willed Body Program.