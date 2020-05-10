Marguerite Gillespie, 83, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at LGH. Born in Raeford, NC she was the daughter of the late Charlie Brady and Hattie Lee (McDonald) Dudley. She was the wife of TC Gillespie with whom she shared over 69 year of marriage. Alongside her husband, Pastor TC Gillespie, she was the First Lady of the Lancaster Deliverance Center for over 25 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six sons, Thomas Gillespie of Harrisburg, Charles Gillespie husband of Karen Abernathy-Gillespie of Lancaster, James E. Gillespie of Woonsocket, RI, Michael L. Gillespie of Lancaster, Benjamin F. Gillespie husband of Victoria of Sumter, SC, Timothy M. Gillespie husband of Kendra of York; three daughters, Betty J. Miller wife of the late Carl, Gloria J. Person wife of Jonathan and Augeinee Bowman-Gillespie wife of Andrew all of Lancaster; two brothers, Charlie Brady husband of Marie of Brooklyn, NY, Louis McDonald of Fayetteville, NC; two sisters, Betty Hankerson of Fayetteville, NC and Jeanella King of Boston, MA. Also surviving 42 grandchildren and several great, great-great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Arza Golson and brother, John Charles McDonald.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a drive-up viewing for Marguerite will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 12-1PM at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests. A private family service will follow. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
