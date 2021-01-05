Marguerite E. Kreider, 88, of Manheim, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Pleasant View. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Dr. Walter Kreider, Jr., and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Dec 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Aument Portser.
She was a member of Church of the Apostles, United Church of Christ and graduated from Millersville University in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education.
Peggy taught first grade at Lafayette Elementary in Lancaster, her passion being to find creative ways to teach children how to read. She loved all things music, singing, playing piano and clarinet - being a 50+ year member of Lancaster's Malta band. Peggy was a member of the Millersville University Campus and Women's clubs. Alongside her husband, Walt, Peggy accompanied university students on international educational tours. This love of travel gave her the opportunity to experience many cultures throughout the world. Peggy's enthusiasm for life manifested itself in her passion for all things related to the beach, summers were best at the Jersey shore. Her love of music, travel, and joyful activity found her spending winters in Florida among her friends at the many Orlando attractions. To summarize this dear wife, mother, and friend would be to say that Peggy first and foremost loved the Lord Jesus, sought to know Him and make Him known to her family while living a life that brought honor to Him and joy to those around her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Walter Kreider III, husband of Shauna (Anderson) Kreider, Rockville, MD and Vicki K., wife of Karl Kassees, Landisville, PA; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marguerite's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. with The Rev. Kathryn L. Kuhn officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service. The interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Millersville University, attn: Dr. Walter Kreider, Jr. and Marguerite Kreider Scholarship Fund, 1 South George Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
