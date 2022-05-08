Margretta "Maggie" Waters, 89, passed away peacefully with her sons at her side on April 22, 2022. Maggie was born on June 12, 1931 in Timonium, Baltimore County, MD. She was the daughter of Alton Rector Ensor and Lucy Matthews Ensor.
She was predeceased by her brother Robert Calvin Ensor of Littleton, Colorado.
Maggie graduated from Towson University and in taught elementary school in both Baltimore County and Lancaster County for 30 years. She had many interests and loved the outdoors. She lived an active life and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, going to the beach, and bird watching among others. She was also passionate about her Nittany Lions.
Maggie also loved planning activities and the book club while living at Willow Valley for over 25 years. She belonged to PEO, an organization devoted to the education of women, where she had friendships she held dearly.
One of her proudest accomplishments was hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail, where she cultivated a love of hiking. Being an asthmatic she wanted to share that experience with asthmatic children to show them they could hike too! She worked to establish a week-long outdoors and hiking camp for asthmatic children.
Maggie loved her family and took pride in raising their three sons from her first marriage to Douglas S. Trower: Jeffrey D. Trower, D. Scott Trower (husband of Lisa A. Trower), and the late Cory P. Trower (husband of Phyllis Trower).
Her second marriage was to Ernest Waters in 1985. They were married for 37 happy years and enjoyed having (step) daughters Terry Waters and Cheryl Moser as part of the family. Maggie and Ernie enjoyed traveling together, and spending family time together at their "escapes" in Lewes, DE and at their cabins along the Appalachian Trail and hiking with her dog, Mollie.
She is also survived by five grandchildren: Christopher Trower, Lauren, & Logan Trower, Sean Waters, and Sarah Goetz. She had three great-grandchildren Aidan and Millicent Goetz, Amara Waters; two nieces and one nephew.
It was Maggie's wish to be buried next to her late son, Cory P. Trower in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, friends of Maggie's are encouraged to make a contribution to the National Forest Foundation (national forests.org) where a tree will be planted in Maggie's name to honor her life-long love of nature.