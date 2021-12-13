Margo Sue Metzger passed away on December 10, 2021. She was born in Parkersburg/St. Marys, West Virginia to the Dillon Family. Margo graduated from UCLA before she traveled the world extensively with family and later as a Flight Attendant with Pan Am. She moved to Lancaster in 1996 and drove a School Bus for several years. All close family is deceased.
Margo will be buried in St. Marys, West Virginia. Private services will be in St. Marys, WV. Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys, WV in assisting with the arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.
