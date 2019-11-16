Margo Joy Farneth

Margo Joy (Armstrong) Farneth, 59, of New Providence, died peacefully at home on November 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Hugh A. Armstrong and M. Joan (Ressler) Armstrong. Born in Lancaster, PA on December 26, 1959, she was a member of Rawlinsville UM Church for more than 50 years and a graduate of Solanco High School as well as Lancaster Bible College, Lancaster General School of Nursing, and St. Joseph Hospital Nurse Anesthetist School. Prior to falling ill, she worked at Ephrata Community Hospital for over 17 years.
She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Farneth; son Jacob C. (Julie), and daughter Rachel M. Farneth, of New Providence; along with a brother, Matthew A. Armstrong (Stacy), of Lancaster.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, 1043 Truce Road, Holtwood, PA. Friends will be received at the church prior to the service from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
A private family interment service will be in the Rawlinsville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA, 19002.
