Margie S. Sheaffer, age 71, of New Providence, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 while in the arms of her beloved husband and best friend, Gary Sheaffer, with whom she celebrated 35 years of marriage in November. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Miriam Pivit Agel. Margie graduated from Niles West High School and from Illinois State University majoring in Speech Communications. She worked in the rare coin business as a Numismatist sales person traveling throughout the U.S. and will be greatly missed by her many colleagues and friends. She enjoyed singing and theater, performing at the Fulton Opera House and the Ephrata Performing Arts Theater. Her favorite role was playing Mama Morton in the play Chicago. Marg was in a rock band while in college, and recorded a record with that band. She competed and placed in the top 3 of Lancaster's Senior Idol competition in 2011. She was a published author who enjoyed writing short stories. She enjoyed spending time with others whether it was sitting by the pool with friends soaking up the sun, her "Cancun" family from her annual 6 week vacation who will miss her greatly, or the "Echo Valley Family" and the wildlife around the house that she watched while walking around the neighborhood listening to music through her headset. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband she is survived by a stepson, Chris husband of Kim Sheaffer of Ohio, 3 grandchildren: Malaki Sheaffer of IN, Jade Sheaffer and Kara Sheaffer both of Ohio, a beloved sister, Phylis Malitz wife of Mike Regan of Northbrook, IL, 2 nephews: Steve Malitz of Chicago and Howard Malitz of NJ, her beloved brother-in-law, Allan Sheaffer and sister-in-law Barbara Sheaffer of Breezewood, PA, 1 niece, Vicki Stoltzfus of Reinholds, PA, and 2 nephews: John Sheaffer and Rich Sheaffer both of Bedford County, PA.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no memorial service. Condolences can be made on Facebook or may be sent to Gary at 14 Echo Valley Drive, New Providence, PA 17560. No flowers please; donations in Margie's name may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com
