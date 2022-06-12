Margie Celestine (Green) Marshall, 69, of New Holland, passed away on June 6, 2022 in her residence. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Bertha (Stewart) Green. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Eugene Marshall, with whom she shared forty-six loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 19, 2017.
She attended Welsh Mountain Mennonite Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, going to casinos, completing cross word puzzles, drawing, cooking and watching soap operas.
Margie is survived by her sons: Ronald Marshall and Robert Eugene Marshall, Jr. husband of Tina (Reynolds) Marshall, five grandchildren and her siblings: Dorothy Boots, Ellen Boots, Cathryn Thomas, Amanda Glassco, Bertha Redman and Charles Green.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers: James Stewart and John Green.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Micah Zimmerman officiating. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery immediately following the service.
