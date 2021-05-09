Margery (Marge) Christman, 85, of New Holland, PA, died on May 7, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Steiger) Christman. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Dot) Lilja, niece Emily Lilja Palmer, nephew John Lilja, great-nieces Sahro Vedder and Siobhan Palmer, and great- nephews, David Lilja and James Lilja.
Marge received her Bachelor's degree in Education from West Chester State Teacher's College in 1958, after which she taught health and physical education and coached girls hockey and tennis at Penn Manor High School in Millersville, PA.
She earned a Master's degree in Bible & Missions from Columbia International University, and then served as a missionary with OMF International for 11 years, working with Japanese students in Hokkaido, Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., she worked as a financial planner for 20 years with Trinity Financial Partners in Wayne, PA.
As a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster for many years, Marge volunteered in the missions program and on the benevolence committee. She was also active with PEO, a national woman's educational organization.
Marge has enjoyed being active in sports, and in retirement has spent time gardening and researching her family's genealogy, which goes back many generations in Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Interment will be private in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to her sister, Dot Lilja, 1148 Cedar View Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55405. Memorial gifts may be sent to Calvary Church, Lancaster to benefit missions. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
