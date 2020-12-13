Margarita Gomez, 67, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born in Juncos, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juana (Burgos) and Miguel Diaz. She was the loving wife to Julio Gomez.
Margarita was an active member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed traveling and cooking and was known for her pollo frito. Her generous heart and kind nature will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Julio, Elizabeth and Javier Gomez all of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Julius, Yahaira, Stephen and Luis Javier and her great-grandchildren: Giovanni, James, Aiden, Aries and Cameron as well as her siblings: Miguel, Angel, Domingo, Rosa, Luz and Dolores She was preceded in death by her son, Luis Antonio Gomez and her sister, Felicita.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family will be received from 11AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.Masks are required and social distancing is recommended.
