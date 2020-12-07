Margaretta S. Groff, age 89, of Paradise, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Francis A. Groff, who passed away on August 16, 1993. She was born in Fishertown, Bedford County, daughter of the late Bruce and Nettie Callihan Hammer. In her early years she worked at Hubley Toys, RCA and the Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets at Kitchen Kettle Village. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, Hershey Bears hockey team, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is a son Duane A. husband of Tammy L. Grossman Groff of Gap, 3 grandchildren: Christie, Molly and Spencer. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Mary Schnader and Ivadene Nagley.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Margaretta's memory to the Pequea Valley Public Library, PO Box 617, Intercourse, PA 17534. shiveryfuneralhome.com