Margarete W. Hintz

Margarete Wanda Hintz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania left this earthly plane the morning of July 26, 2019. She was born in Mecklenhorst, Germany and witnessed the ravages of WWII as a young girl. She met an American serviceman, Edward D. Hockenberry, married and emigrated to the USA in 1955. Her command of English as a second language was a huge source of pride to her. She enjoyed many years working in retail... JC Penney, Hess's Department Store and Watt & Shand. She volunteered at the Lancaster County Courthouse assisting and advocating for women experiencing domestic violence and was recognized by the Pennsylvania Governor for her contributions. Margarete bled Blue & White, influencing both of her children to attend The Pennsylvania State University. She knew and loved her football.
Margarete was an ailurophile and found great joy in her feline family over the years: Heidi, Hansel and Gretel, Digger, Squirty, Grendel and Petey.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Webster, her son, Edward J. Hockenberry, his wife Lori and grandchildren Katherine and Thomas, brother Werner Hintz, sister Ursula Holzwarth, nephew Peter Hintz and his wife Sigrid and many great nieces and nephews in Germany.
There will be a service celebrating Margarete's life at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, July 30th at 2:00pm, with a visitation prior to the service from 1:30PM to 2PM. Please omit flowers and consider donating to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th Street, Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice and Community Care at hospiceconnect.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com