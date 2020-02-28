Margarete I. Erker, 85, a resident of Brethren Village in Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
Margarete was a daughter of the late Carl and Susanna Emmel and loving wife of the late Arnold Erker, who passed away August 31, 2006.
She will be lovingly missed by her two daughters, Sonya S., wife of Michael Zvitkovitz and Lisa M., wife of Daniel Fries, all of Ephrata, PA; three grandchildren: Carley, Taylor, and Louis; sister, Renate, wife of Karlheinz Hobeler of Wiesbaden, Germany; and one niece, Sandra, and her husband Frank.
In addition to her husband and parents, Margarete was preceded in death by a sister, Sonja Schlegemilch and a brother, Dieter Emmel.
Margarete was born in Germany and lived in New York City and Lancaster, PA with her husband Arnold for many years. She was employed in retail sales and worked at the former Watt & Shand and Bon Ton in Lancaster, PA.
Spending time with family was very important to Margarete. She loved taking care of her family and cooking meals. She also enjoyed visiting her family in Germany and vacationing there. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Margarete's honor to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
A living tribute »