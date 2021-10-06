Margaret Zeigler Schopf of Lancaster passed on Monday, the 4th of October, 2021. Born October 7th, 1931 to Eugene and Margaret Ziegler and survived by her sister, Kathy.
Margaret was mother to Steve, Lisa, Eric, Marty and Stuart. Grandmother to Emily & Andrew Cooper & Grant, Kirstin & Lance.
Margaret was a proud 49er, one of the 49 graduates of East Lampeter High School in 1949. In school she made numerous life-long friends including, most notably, Viola Landis. Viola has always been and remains a steadfast source of support for which the family will be forever grateful.
Margie was very creative and sketched and painted early in her life. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, quilting, cooking and baking and the frequent gatherings that brought her family together. These cherished times were most special to her as they were usually lively and full of laughter and memories.
Well into her eighties, she was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels working in all areas from meal prep to delivery. The connections she made through this vital charity were quite fulfilling for her. The family asks to consider a donation to Lancaster Meals-On-Wheels in her name.
The selfless and tireless efforts of the entire Hospice staff were deeply appreciated and cannot go unmentioned for their compassionate care. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
