Margaret Z. Fox, 91, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Friday, August 20, 2021.
She was married 49 years to the late Henry M. Fox who died in 1999. Born in Farmersville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel O. and Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman Weaver.
Margaret was a homemaker and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference,
Surviving are 11 sons, Amos husband of Darlene Smoker Fox of Sarasota, FL, Warren husband of Anna Mary Stoltzfus Fox of New Holland, Mervin husband of Edna Martin Fox of Terre Hill, Glen husband of Mary Kay Seibel Fox of Denver, Frank husband of Mary Etta Nolt Fox of Greenwood, WI, Ray husband of Lucille Weaver Fox of New Holland, Arnold husband of Brenda Garman Fox of Hopeland, Marvin husband of Wilma Martin Fox of Denver, Harold husband of LuAnne Rutt Fox of Newmanstown, Carl husband of Carolyn Martin Fox of Newmanstown, and Vernon husband of Jane Sensenig Fox of Quarryville; 5 daughters, Luella wife of Harvey Reiff of Aurora, NY, Nora wife of Paul David Martin of Ephrata, Irene wife of Joel Rutt of Manheim, Jane wife of Merle Martin of Lititz, and Maryann wife of Jay Ivan Martin of Geneva, NY; a daughter-in-law, Susie Chupp Fox wife of the late Edwin Fox; 96 grandchildren, 220 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers, Ivan Z. Weaver, John D. Weaver, Christian Z. Weaver, Samuel Z. Weaver, and Aaron Z. Weaver; a sister Anna Mary Weaver Fox; and 2 brothers-in-law, Levi Leinbach and Allen Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Fox, a daughter, Vera Fox, a daughter-in-law, Arlene Reiff Fox, 3 grandsons, Ralph Fox, Tyler Fox and Matthew Reiff, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Sarah Weaver Martin, Susie Weaver Zimmerman, Esther Mae Weaver Leinbach, a brother-in-law, Floyd E. Fox, and 3 sisters-in-law, Elsie Horst Weaver, Lena Weaver Weaver and Edna Nolt Snyder Weaver.
The family would like to thank Margaret's dedicated caregivers, Arlene, Brenda, Patricia and the staff of Hospice and Community Care.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 30, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church (Frame), 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
