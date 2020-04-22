Margaret Wilhelm

Margaret W. Wilhelm, 96, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Denlinger) Zimmerman.
Margaret was a devout and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lancaster. She was the founder of the Golden Hills Club at St. Joseph's. Margaret could always be found in the kitchen baking pies, cakes and other sweets. She was best known for her cookies which she sold as a church fundraiser. The most important thing in her life was her family. Margaret will be remembered for her sweet generosity.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Robert W. Zimmerman, four sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Harrison Wilhelm and her daughter Roseanna Wilhelm.
Services for Margaret will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »