Margaret W. Kochersperger (September 27, 1927-June 25, 2021). Loving daughter of Leroy and Margaret Williams. Caring sister of Joan Kuch and Caroll Hewitt. Adoring wife of H. Randall Kochersperger. Godly mother of Margaret Jane Korn (Robert) and Randall A. Kochersperger (Zoann). Praying grandmother of Jeffry Korn, Jessica Thompson (Jon), Yohanna Scroggins (Rodney) and Hans Kochersperger (Susan). Thankful great-grandmother of Emma, Ethan, Connor, Austin and Derrick. Faithful servant of God. "Peggy" is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Services will be private. Please visit "Peggy's" memorial page at www.thegroffs.com

