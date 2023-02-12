Margaret Virginia Rhinier

Margaret V. "Peg" Rhinier, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, four days shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Orpha (Shertzer) Dusel. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Rhinier, with whom she shared over 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016.
Peg attended Sacred Heart and Lancaster Catholic High School. She worked for over 12 years in the cafeteria at Manheim Township School District. In her younger years, Peg loved roller-skating and traveling with her husband Carl. They visited many places, but she especially enjoyed Alaska and Hawaii. Peg enjoyed talking and visiting with friends and family. She was known for being quite the homemaker, and her grandchildren will miss her cookie baking skills, even though they must always be saved "for company".
Peg is survived by 2 children: Donna M. Yelley (Guy) and C. Ernest Rhinier (Jill); 3 grandchildren: Wesley G. Yelley (Kristin), Chelsea M. Pritchett (Jeremy), and Kierstin M. Goodman (Zach); and 6 great-grandchildren: Landon, Sawyer, Abigail, Addison, Greyson, and Lucas. In addition to Carl, she was predeceased by her 3 siblings: Adam, Bill, and Lois.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peg's name can be made to the Lancaster SPCA, Humane League, or Pet Pantry. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com