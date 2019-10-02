Margaret V. Bevilacqua, 90, passed away peacefully September 27, 2019, at Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville, Pa. She was born in Bath, PA., October 11, 1928; the daughter of the late Albert and Stella (Felchock) Karc. She was also preceded in death by husbands: Victor Capecci, Sr. (of Martins Creek, PA), Michael Sabatino (of Easton, PA) and Lidio Bevilacqua (of Alpha, NJ). She is survived by her sisters: Francis (Karc) Faraldo, and Roseanne (Karc) Osdenic, and her brothers: Stanley Karc, Sr., and John Karc, all of the Lehigh Valley, PA.
She is also survived by daughter, Monica Capecci-Daniels (wife of Stephen Daniels) and son, Victor Capecce (both of Lancaster, PA) and son Albert Capecci (of Bangor, PA, husband of Mary Varga-Capecci).
Her legacy as a loving parent is extended with her 5 grandchildren: Sarah Hope (Daniels) Jacob (wife of Adam Jacob), Lisa Daniels-Clark (wife of Eric Clark), Peter Daniels (husband of Elizabeth Meskey-Daniels), Andrew Capecci (husband of Ayshe (Kasapova)Capecci, and Audrey Capecci; and 4 great-grandchildren: Austin and Isaac Jacob, Flynn Clark, and Malcolm Daniels.
For over three decades, Margaret was a devoted member of the choir and the parish of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alpha, NJ, where her funeral service will be held.
Visitation and Celebration of Life with family and friends will be at Finegan Funeral Home, 924 2nd Ave, Alpha, NJ 08865: Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 8:15 to 9:15 AM
The Mass of Christian Burial, immediately following, will be held at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ, 08865. Entombment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Mausoleum, adjacent to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Margaret Bevilacqua's name to "Meals on Wheels" (501c3) 525 Fisher Ave., Phillipsburg, NJ, 08865. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097