Margaret Thorsen, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late Raymond Thorsen. Margaret was born in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Robert and Mary Radone Villiger.
She worked as an administrative assistant for construction companies. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, a member of the Hempfield Rec Club, and volunteered at Hempfield School District helping with Art Classes. Margaret and her husband were avid golfers and she enjoyed traveling, gardening, walking and going to Stone Harbor every Summer with her family.
She is survived by two sons: Richard P. (Sharon) Thorsen, Monroe, NY and John M. (Tracie) Thorsen, Lancaster. Seven grandchildren: Tyler (Amanda); Christine; Adam; Eric; Vicki (Nate); Katie (Daniel) and John Raymond. One great-grandson: John Robert Beals. One sister: Roberta Villiger, Washington, NJ. She was preceded in death by one son: Robert S. Thorsen and one sister: Lillian Bell.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 12:00 Noon. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call for a viewing from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Boys Ranch, www.calfarley.org, 600 Southwest 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com