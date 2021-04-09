Margaret T. Rutter, 89, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at home.
Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Dominek) Windish and was the loving wife of Paul L. Rutter, with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage in February.
Margaret was a dedicated member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ephrata, serving in the Benevolent Society and various other volunteer works there throughout her life. She was a member of the What's Trump Card Club, enjoyed reading, summer beach trips and playing games. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
Margaret was a graduate of Denver High School and worked for Robert H. Ross and Co., Denver, prior to her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by 6 children, Deb Rutter, David (Deb) Rutter, Jody (Brian) Royer, Lori (Roy) Lefever, Theresa (Dan) Mentzer, and John Rutter; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie (Robert) Becker, brother, Robert Windish; and sister-in-law, Florence Windish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Gary Rutter; brother, Joseph Windish, Jr.; two sisters, Rosie Sweigart and Dorothy Crouse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522, with the Rev. Fr. Jim Szobonya, C.Ss.R. officiating. A private final farewell and commendation will be held at Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Benevolent Society at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
