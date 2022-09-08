Margaret Susan Thomas, age 72, of West Grove, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Rev. Canon David P. Thomas who died in 2009 and with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Britton, SD, she was the daughter of the late Howard Johnson and the late Nancy K. Johnson.
Susan graduated from Millersville University and earned her Master of Science in Education from Wilkes University in August, 2000. She was an English teacher at Unionville High School for many years, retiring in 2015.
She was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent where her husband David was rector until his passing in 2009. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, reading, movies, and time with family and friends. She loved living at Ovations in West Grove and was very involved with various committees.
Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Thomas and her husband Carlos Morales of Pinellas Park, FL and Sarah Stephenson and her husband Ryan of Middletown, PA; three granddaughters, Libby, Riley, and Lucy; one brother, James Johnson and his wife Sheri; cousin Katie Cook; her niece Nikkee Johnson and nephew Kelly Johnson; her companion William "Bill" R. Friebel, her beloved golden doodle Oliver, and all her friends at Ovations and Church of the Advent who were loved like family. In addition to her husband David, she was predeceased by sisters-in-law Suzanne Thomas and Linda Thomas.
A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401. N. Union Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Family and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. before the service and again at the reception in the parish hall immediately following the service. Interment will be in the adjoining Church Memorial Garden.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent for the Memorial Garden Perpetual Care Fund, at the aforementioned address. Arrangements are by Matthew Grieco of Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-734-8100). To view her online tribute, please visit www.griecofunerals.com
