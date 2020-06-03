Margaret Sherrard Steiner (Sherry), passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020. She was 100 years old. Margaret was a wonderfully kind, smart, and brave woman. She and her late husband Bob raised their children in Tehran, Iran, a chicken farm in Vermont, in Kabul, Afghanistan, and on the islands of Hawaii. What a life! Keep it up Mom.

Margaret is survived by her four children: Patricia, Chip and his wife, Martha, Bill and his wife, Kristi, and John and his wife, Noriko, her four grandchildren, Megan, Patrick, Elizabeth Steiner Young and her husband, Sam and Nick and his wife, Carlie and two great-grandchildren, Taisuke and Mirai.

Please visit Margaret's Memorial Page at:

www.TheGroffs.com

