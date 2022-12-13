Margaret Shaw Rountree, of Dillsburg, entered her eternal rest at home on December 5, in her 96th year.
Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of Wilbur L. and Frances B. (Ernst) Shaw Good. She spent most of her school years living in Philadelphia, and graduated from Simon Gratz High School, class of 1944. She lived her adult life mainly in the Lancaster and Harrisburg areas.
She was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband, Fred H. Rountree, to whom she was married 41 years. Previously, she had been married 31 years to Robert L. Guinter, with whom she had five children.
When her children were young, she was a willing volunteer, first as den leader for Cub Scouts, and later as neighborhood "Cookie Chair" and in various leadership roles for the West Hempfield area Girl Scouts.
A creative thinker, Marge delighted in sewing and crafting gifts. After traveling the world, she and Fred took winter retirement in Stuart, FL, where she attended art classes at the community college while Fred was golfing. She shared her beautiful paintings with family, friends and Lancaster Art Association. Her greatest joy was in cooking holiday feasts for the whole clan at their home in Lancaster. She had a kind heart, a generous spirit, and a gift for forgiving.
Margaret is survived by children Frances B. (Guinter) Gouveia, Lancaster; Steven D. Guinter, Dillsburg; Mary Ann (Guinter) Englert, Black Mountain, NC; Margaret L. (Guinter) Smeltz, Keene, NH, and Robert T. Guinter, Ephrata; twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas A. Shaw of Longmont, CO, and a step-son, Fredrick H. Rountree, of Chambersburg, four step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.
Her family will have a private celebration of her life. Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
A living tribute »