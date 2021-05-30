Margaret S. Shank, 89, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2021, at Masonic Village. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Elizabeth (Shelly) Hollinger. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James S. Shank, who passed away in 1998. She will also be missed by her two children: a son, Darryl D. Shank and a daughter, Roxanne J. Kerestes, wife of Michael, of York; and a grandson, Vincent Hunter Kerestes, of York.
Margaret was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1951. She worked in production at M&M Mars Company until her retirement. Margaret was an active member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Mount Joy and enjoyed participating in their bible study classes. She enjoyed cooking for her family and traveling, especially the bus trips she got to take.
In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10 AM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery 1756 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Mount Joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church 37 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA. To register an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com