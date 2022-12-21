Margaret S. (Myers) Ginder, 100, of Lancaster, formerly of Mount Joy, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. Born Wednesday, October 4, 1922 in Londonderry twp., she was the daughter of the late Sylvan and Martha (Shireman) Myers. She was married 69 years to Ralph G. Ginder who passed away in June 2012.
Margaret was a longtime member and part of the leadership, along with her husband Pastor Ralph Ginder, of Rissers Mennonite Church. She loved quilting and crocheting. Margaret and her sister, Florence Whisler, also had a business selling homemade noodles and sticky buns. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Mennonite Home. Margaret and Ralph also enjoyed traveling to Israel, Germany and throughout the United States.
Surviving are three children: Carl E. Ginder and wife Eunice; Ann Simonetti, and Marie L. Miller and husband Steve, all of Mount Joy; 11 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Arlene Risser of Ulysses, PA and a son-in-law Jay Boll.
Margaret was predeceased by two daughters: Janet M. Espenshade and her husband Sherwood and Lois J. Boll.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Rissers Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10:30 AM. Viewing will be from 9:30 until the time of service. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. The service will also be live streamed at https://youtu.be/PKyz4Np23t0.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Rissers Mennonite Church or Mennonite Home Communities. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.