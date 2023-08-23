Margaret S. Martin, 95, passed away at Landis Homes, Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Born in Ephrata, a daughter of the late Aaron G. Martin and Maggie (Sauder) Martin.
Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Ephrata High School. After graduation she was a telephone operator at D & E Telephone for 6 years. She then was the owner of Martin's Fabrics from 1952 - 1977 in downtown Ephrata. Her last employment was at Ephrata Community Hospital from 1977 to 2010 as a switchboard operator.
She was a lifelong member at Ephrata Mennonite Church, now Alive Church, where she taught children's Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed music and sang in different choirs. She had a lovely soprano voice.
Margaret is survived by a brother, J. Elvin, husband of Laverne Martin and a sister, Lois J., wife of Leon Zimmerman. She was a special aunt to three nieces and three nephews, whom she dearly loved.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for their kind and loving care given to Margaret these last days of her life.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
