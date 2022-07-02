Margaret S. "Marge" Warner, 70 years old, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home in Millerstown, PA. She was born June 26, 1952 in Columbia to Schuyler and Phyllis Roye Gamber.
She enjoyed painting and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert R. Warner; daughter Heidi Warner of Schenectady, NY; sons Ben Warner of Millerstown and David Warner of Newport; brother Michael Gamber of Farmdale; sister Laurie Hayen of Ocean City, MD and grandchildren; Kailee, Abigail, Madeline and Paityn Warner. She was preceded in death by sister Linda Kauffman.
Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.
