Margaret Ruth Matinchek (Fullerton), 88, entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. "Peggy" was born July 17, 1935, in Middletown, PA and was the daughter of the late Ruth (Blough) and Charles Little, and the late Elmer and Jean Fullerton.
Peggy was a1953 graduate of Middletown Area High School and the former Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She was a hospital and private duty nurse early in her career. In 1961 she and her husband, Frank E. Matinchek, opened Matinchek Funeral Home where Peggy was an integral part of managing the business until her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling, and she loved to try new things. She dared to jet ski in the Gulf of Mexico for a day long trip when she couldn't swim, ride four wheelers in the mountains of Montana, take a hot air balloon trip for her 65th birthday and go on a sight-seeing Safari in Africa with her husband at the age of 73. But her favorite activity was reading. You could often find her reading multiple books simultaneously. She also enjoyed eating at her son Keith's restaurant, The Brownstone Caf, every day.
Service to her church and community was very important to Peggy. She held numerous volunteer positions within her church and in the Middletown community over the years. She was the true matriarch of her family, always guiding with strength and love. She was respected for her faith, her willingness and ability to help those in need, her calm in chaos demeanor, and the overflowing love and joy she had for her children and grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank Matinchek; children, Paula Jo Matinchek of Middletown, Keith E. Matinchek (partner, Selina Moist) of Middletown, Corinne Stefanic (Michael) of Boiling Springs, and Henry Matinchek (Susan) of Batesville, AR; brother, Stephen Little (Judi); her grandchildren; Zachary Matinchek (Kelly), Jonathan Graham, Joel Graham, of Middletown, Michael John Stefanic (Jillian) of Mt. Holly Springs, Matthew Stefanic of Lancaster, James Matinchek of Fayetteville AR, Callie Matinchek of Little Rock, AR; grandson-in-law; Mark Carnes of Middletown, five great-grandchildren; Gabrial Graham, Carter Matinchek, Camdyn Matinchek, Mila Carnes and Madeline Stefanic, and cousin, Sherry Leonhard Walker (Ty). In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter in-law, Carole Matinchek, granddaughter, Alexis (Matinchek) Carnes; half-sister, Diane Faircloth; and half-brother Mark Fullerton.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, 280 N. Race Street, Middletown, PA with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Sahd as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass in the narthex of the church.
The Matinchek family is grateful to the wonderful Washington 4 staff at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown for the care, compassion, and love they provided to our mother and our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to, Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church 280 N. Race Street, Middletown, PA 17057 or Seven Sorrows BVM School, 360 E. Water St. Middletown PA 17057.
