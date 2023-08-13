Margaret Roseann (Plutchak) Brown, 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, 12 May 2023 in Lancaster. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at 11:00 o'clock a.m. with Pastor Hanus officiating. Family and Friends may gather in the church parish house following the Memorial Service. Interment will be private in the Church Garden.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »