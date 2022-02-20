Margaret Reinhardt Myers, 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Frida Reinhardt and the widow of William C. Myers.
Margaret earned her high school degree from McCaskey High School, Lancaster. Her post high school education included a nursing degree from Lancaster General Hospital. She was a lifetime member of their alumnae as well as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps During World War II.
Margaret worked over twenty years as a registered nurse at Lancaster General Hospital. She enjoyed dancing, playing pinochle, working crossword puzzles, crocheting dish cloths and cheering for the Phillies and Eagles.
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carol Myers, her daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Pastor Dennis) Trout, two grandchildren: Kevin (Nicole) Myers and Karen (Michael) Myers, and six great-grandchildren: Andrew, Chandler, Megan, Aaron, Andrea, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her son, John Myers and her husband, William.
Margaret was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster. A private family celebration of Margaret's life will be held with Pastor Dennis Trout officiating.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be sent in Margaret's name to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, Attn: Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 860 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
