Margaret R. Kreider, 81, of Nottingham, died September 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John W. Kreider; daughter, Janet Alger (Lisa Smith); step-daughter, Joann Moorer; step-son, Jeffrey Kreider (Jennifer); two granddaughters and a sister, Mary Hinkle.
She was born in Broadway, Virginia to the late Rev. A.T. and Pearl (Eaton) Rollins.
Margaret received her Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Virgnia, Charlottesville. She practiced as a Registered Nurse in various capacities for 53 years. She was an active member of Refton Brethren in Christ, Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, and most recently, Little Britain Presbyterian Church.
There will be a viewing at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.
A memorial service will take place at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Rd., Peach Bottom on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will take place prior to the service in the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Britain Presbyterian Church (Helping Hands) or to Water Street Ministries Health Services, 210 Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
