Margaret R. Jackson

Margaret R. "Peggy" Jackson, 68, of New Holland, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was married 47 years to Darryl E. Jackson. Born in Aurora, OH, she was the daughter of the late Oren and Pauline Stutzman Oswald.
Peggy was the Director of the New Holland Early Learning Center where she had worked for 25 years and was also an active member of the New Holland Mennonite Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. A graduate of Eastern Mennonite College, Peggy was a creative gardener, passionate about plants and flowers, was an exceptional cook and loved hosting people in her home. She also was an avid card player and was involved in a local card club. One of her greatest pleasures was attending sporting events and activities in which her grandchildren were involved.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Chad E., husband of Dorinda Jackson of Lancaster, and Daniel E. Jackson of Dania Beach, FL; a daughter, Kimberly A., wife of Andre D. Dyer of Cornwall, PA and five grandchildren, Tarius Jackson, Myles Jackson, Diego Jackson, Elijah Dyer and Maiah Dyer; a sister, Elizabeth J. Oswald of Aurora, OH; and two brothers, Stanley Oswald of Rocky Ford, CO and Vern, husband of Dee Oswald of Mantua, OH. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Roth.
Due to the current health pandemic a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements made by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.