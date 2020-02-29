Margaret R. Hower, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Irma M. (Goepfert) Stahler.
Margaret was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School class of 1951. She was a secretary at the Donegal High School and later in the Domestic Relations Dept of Northampton County Government Center. Margaret was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. She enjoyed needlework, reading, bowling, shopping and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by six children: Linda Shepler of Mount Joy, Barbara Ann Hower of Elizabethtown, Charles T. Hower, husband of Beverly of Mount Joy, Mark T. Hower, husband of Cynthia of Bath, David W. Hower, husband of Nancy of Delps and Thomas W. Hower, husband of Jackie of Pen Argyl; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irma "Jane" Butts of Mechanicsburg.
A funeral service honoring Margaret's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, February 29, 2020 (TODAY) at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
