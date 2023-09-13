Margaret R. Girvin, 92, of Garden Spot Village, passed away peacefully Monday, September 11, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Emil D. and Nellie (Wroth) Becker. She was the loving wife of the late Robert I. Girvin, Sr. with whom she shared over 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2007.
She was a 1949 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Margaret worked as a secretary for CNH before retiring in 1991. Margaret was a longtime member of Intercourse United Methodist Church.
Most important to Margaret was spending time with her family which includes a son, Robert, Jr, husband of Pam, Paradise; a daughter Cindy, wife of John Irwin, Lancaster; a daughter, Carol, wife of John Wanner, Denver; Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Laura Kristof (Geoff), Amy Shreiner (Andrew), Steven Girvin, David Rice (Sheri), Rachel Rayburn (Shawn), Nate Wanner (Amy), Bev Libell (Matt); ten great-grandchildren and two brothers, George & Ronald Becker. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur & John.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM at The Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Viewing will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Intercourse United Methodist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, PO Box 7267, Lancaster, PA 17604.