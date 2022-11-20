Margaret R. Chaney, 88, of St. Peter's Apartments, Columbia passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Carvel O. Chaney. She was born in Conowingo, MD, daughter of the late William and Janet Hobday Beck.
Margaret was a production worker at Nissan Foods and worked at Columbia News for many years, loving her job and coworkers. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Columbia Re-Uzit Shop. In her earlier years she enjoyed dancing, music, and going to the beach at Millsboro, DE. In her later years, she enjoyed the social events and her many good friends at St. Peter's. Margaret was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fan.
She is survived by her children: John C. Chaney, Columbia; Sandy L. (Scott) Gipe, Columbia and Susan M. (Bud) Gainer, Mount Joy. Six grandchildren: Joe Graham, Holly Goldsborough, Christopher Chaney, Sara Chaney, Bradley Barninger and Brent Barninger. Eight great-grandchildren. One sister: Janet Heffner, Red Lion. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter; brothers: Christian "Dick" Beck, Robert Beck, Donald Beck and one sister: Joanne.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville. Friends may call for a viewing from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com