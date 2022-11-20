Margaret "Peggy" Ann Bair, 73, of East Petersburg, passed away surrounded by her family at UPMC- Lititz on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Malia) Plappert. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald Bair, who passed in 2015.
Peggy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years before her retirement. She was a supporter of all her children's soccer endeavors and most currently the English Premier Team Chelsea.
Peggy is survived by her children Christopher Bair (wife, Sara), Andrew Bair (wife, Sarah), and Catharine Shirk (husband, Adam); brother, William Plappert (wife, Karen); and sister, Mary Louise Kollash (husband, Arthur); as well as seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Bair, who passed in 1993.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17604.
