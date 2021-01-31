On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Margaret "Peg" Thomas, of Ephrata, passed away at the age of 62. Born outside of Philadelphia, PA to the late Donald and Mary (Kopfinger) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald, Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Thomas Ferguson and Anne Thomas Marshall; sister-in-law, Heather Griggs Thomas; and nephew, Adam Thomas Ferguson whom she helped raise, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
To send a condolence and view the full obituary, please visit Peg's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
