On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Margaret "Peg" (Schriver) Fritz, 97, of York, formerly of Glen Rock, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive, in York. She was the wife of the late George S. Fritz. Peg was born on June 24, 1923 in Glen Rock, to the late Russel S. and Theda (Snyder) Schriver. She was born and raised on Hanover Street in Glen Rock, graduated from Glen Rock High School in 1941.
After she and George were married, they lived in York for a short time prior to moving back to Glen Rock to their farm at RD #3. She was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church in Glen Rock. As an accomplished Organist/Pianist, she was the Organist and Choir Director for over 35 years, then later in her retirement, she was one of the two Founders of the Blanket Ministry and the Zion Sewing Group.
Both she and her husband were instrumental in the creation of the Shrewsbury Lutheran Village and the Zion Samaritan Quilt Ministry Group that has made 10's of thousands of blankets for the needy around the world. She was always helping, through the church, to assist the less fortunate. She would sew layettes and blankets from scrap material that she would buy at yard sales or have donated from local merchants' furniture upholstery sample books. She would also buy school supplies, knit hats, scarves, sweaters, and the list goes on and on. During her stay at the Village at Sprenkle Drive, she would even spend hours in her sewing room, mending items for the other residents.
Peg is survived by her children, Sara A. Hargreaves, of Pittsburgh, John J. Fritz and wife, Kathy, of Lancaster, and Daniel S. Fritz and wife Deborah, of Valencia; 6 grandchildren, William, John, James, Elizabeth, Timothy and Andrew; and 4 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Reagan, Oliver and Penn. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one brother, Stuart E. Schriver.
Following cremation, a memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. The family would like to especially thank the Staff at SpiriTrust Memory Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are recommended to the Zion Lutheran Church Samaritan Quilt Ministry, 47 Hanover St., Glen Rock, PA 17327. Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. is assisting the family.