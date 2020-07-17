Margaret "Peg" Louise Diem, 67, of Frankford, DE., died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (Witmer) Gabel.
Margaret was retired. She worked most of her life as a quality assurance manager for the food industry. In years previous, she volunteered as an EMT for the New Holland Ambulance Association. Margaret enjoyed fishing, reading books, cooking, crafting, shopping, and time spent with family and friends.
Traveling was also a favorite past time for Margaret. Her favorite spot was the beach. Margaret loved children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, her son, Veryl Diem and wife Heidi (Lidwell) Diem; daughter, Corin Diem; four grandchildren, Samantha Diem, Jeremy Diem, Christopher Davis and Ashley Trimble; brother, Alfred Gabel and wife Barb; sisters, Florence Steiner, Grace Gabel, Linda Schrader and husband Richard, Luann Rose and husband Jim; sister-in-law, Barb Gabel; brother, Robert Gabel and wife Amy; and 15 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Gabel.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will follow at noon with her nephew Pastor Arden Steiner officiating.
A living tribute »