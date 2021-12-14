Margaret Pauline (Berkshire) Thomas, 97, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family. Born in Masontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob L. and Olive M. (Townsend) Berkshire, Sr. Margaret was the wife of the late Kermit Ray Thomas, Sr., who passed away on July 18, 1971.
Margaret was a graduate of German Township High School class of 1942. She attended the Johnstown Winter Bible School held at Stahl Mennonite Church, where she later became a member and served as Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years. She was active in their Women's Sewing Circle and led the Young Girls Sewing Circle. She loved entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements, ceramics, porcelain dolls, crocheting, oil painting and china painting. She loved flowers. Her favorite pastime was tending the variety of flowers in her container garden.
Margaret is survived by three children, Regena F. Tripp, wife of the late William E. of Elizabethtown, Kermit R. Thomas, Jr. of Tobyhanna, PA, and Derwin E. Thomas of Elizabethtown; a sister, Betty Jane Berkshire of Orrville, Ohio; brother-in-law, Paul E. Thomas of Dalton, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Martha (Greenawalt) Thomas Reigle; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Rev. Vincent J. Thomas; three brothers, Jacob L. Berkshire, Jr., Eugene E. Berkshire, and James R. Berkshire; and four sisters, Edna M. Berkshire, Ruth E. Berkshire, Mabel R. Hartman, and Miriam E. Berkshire.
A funeral service honoring Margaret’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. Interment will be private at Stahl Mennonite cemetery, Johnstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ECHOS, 61 East Washington Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.