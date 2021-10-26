Margaret Nancy (Knoll) Zimmerman, 87, a resident of Traditions of Hershey, in Palmyra, formerly of Lititz, passed away on October 9, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center. She died peacefully in her sleep holding the hands of her doting son and daughter-in-law.
She was born on July 11, 1934 in Woodbury, NJ, daughter of the late Carl L. and Margaret Bertha (Schoening) Knoll. Anyone who ever met Nancy will tell you, for better or worse, she was unforgettable.
As a child she grew up in the South Jersey town of Pitman. She enjoyed riding her horse Squirrel, played a variety of sports and was a cheerleader. Upon graduation, with the reluctant approval of her parents, she joined the U.S. Navy (WAVES) during the Korean War and earned the American Spirit Honor Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Known to be a free spirit, after leaving the Navy, Nancy worked as a waitress in nightclubs in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami and New York. Most notably, as a cocktail waitress at the Playboy Club in Manhattan. Seeking a change of pace, she then became a credit analyst for a New York City Bank. She held a variety of positions over the years, including managing a motel on the Jersey Shore.
In her 40’s, Nancy went back to college and became a nurse. She worked as an RN on a psychiatric ward in Bellevue (Pittsburg) for more than a decade. Following her “retirement” she went on to work for the CPA firm Focused Business Solutions, LLC, until age 82. Nancy enjoyed collecting and selling antiques, jewelry, glassware and perfume bottles. Her favorite treat was a root beer float.
Nancy liked to voice her opinion, including advice on haircuts, partners, food, clothing, gardening, raising kids, careers, tattoos and politics. The former point was epitomized in recent elections and in the early 60’s when she ran for the New York City School Board. She later was asked to serve on a US Congressional Education Committee and was involved in the PTA in her Brooklyn neighborhood.
Not a stranger to Cupid, Nancy lost “the love of her life,” a race car driver, in a fiery stockcar crash in the 50’s. She would go on to marry three times, the last to her now deceased husband Richard Zimmerman. She met Richard at the Cherry Hill Cocktail Lounge and they were inseparable for over four decades. They enjoyed spending winters in St. Augustine, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as sitting on their porch in Lititz feeding birds and rabbits. Nancy will be laid to rest next to Richard, a U.S. Army veteran, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Margaret is survived by her much younger sisters, Eileen Toms and Debby Spaeth; son, LTC (Ret.) Anthony (Tony) Gulotta, Esq.; daughter-in-law, Kirsten (Kutler) Gulotta, Esq.; grandchildren, Jessica Fogg, Dr. Sarah Bourne, Joshua Labadie-Gulotta, Katelyn (Gulotta) Makaneole, Maxton Gulotta, Anthony (Trey) Gulotta III; grandchildren-in-law Rae Labadie-Gulotta, SGT Bryson Makaneole and Matt Smith, Esq.; great-grandchildren Katharina Tulley, Noel Makaneole, Josiah Makaneole, Kai-Anthony Makaneole, Koa Makaneole and Evan Chabot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Zimmerman in 2017, as well as her daughters Cindy Brazdon and Wendy (Gulotta) Bourne.
A memorial service celebrating both Margaret and Richard’s lives will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 88 Lucy Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 9:30AM. Interment with military honors for both will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
The family requests no flowers, but rather memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
