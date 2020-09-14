It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our mother, Margaret (Margie) Sampson on September 12, 2020 at the age of 74.
Margaret (Margie) Sampson (Costigan) was born on January 1, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Theresa Costigan. Wife of the late Elwood G. Sampson for 48 years. She is survived by her three daughters: Margaret Mary Konopa (Matthew), Denise Ann Sampson, and Theresa Marie Weaver (Thomas), her sister Mary Anna Erb (John), ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Theresa (Leon), John, James and William.
Margie thoroughly enjoyed gardening, listening to Frank Sinatra, attending estate auctions, cooking homemade Italian meals for her family, playing softball, dancing, passionately cheering for all Philadelphia professional sports teams, and vacationing at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Her family will fondly remember our happy times together and we will miss her sense of humor.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.
There will be a private burial for the family.
